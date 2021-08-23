Downtown Days, car show set for Sept. 18

MOUNT GILEAD — The next Downtown Days will be held in conjunction with an antique car show.

The date is Saturday, Sept. 18. The overall event is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The car show will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with registration beginning at 10 a.m. in the South Main Street block.

Tentative plans also include a farmers market in the south square, organizers said. Perry Cook Memorial Library will have an activity on the grass near the north square.

The Sauce Guys will be open with brisket tacos. Other downtown shops will be open and food trucks available.

The car show includes antique, classic and muscle cars/hot rods. Cash prizes and best of show will be chosen by a panel of judges.

Those participating should use the West Marion Street entrance to the parking lot next to La Cabanita restaurant at 47 S. Main Street and have your registration form and $10 fee (cash or check accepted).

The Mount Gilead Merchants Association is sponsoring the event.

The last Downtown Days this year is Saturday, Oct. 9. Small Business Saturday will be observed Nov. 27.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/08/web1_Downtown-Days-Logo-1.jpg