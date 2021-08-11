Vintage Wheel Horse garden tractors displayed

MOUNT GILEAD — They grew up together in Kilbourne and both graduated from Buckeye Valley High School.

Larry Eads, now a Marengo resident and Keith Jones, of Sunbury, went their separate ways except for one area. They both loved working with Vintage Wheel Horse garden tractors, acquiring and then restoring them.

This is in preparation to taking them to Farm related shows such as Farm Days held Aug. 6-8 at the Morrow County fairgrounds.

The Wheel Horses displayed at Farm Days range in years from 1955 to 1967.

“We keep an eye out for these vehicles,” said Jones, noting they have attended Farm Days since 2003.

They plan to attend coming area farm shows with the display with the next ones scheduled at Plain City and Centerburg.

Display at Farm Days of bright red restored vintage Wheel Horse garden tractors at the recent Farm Days event. The display of Wheel Horses owned by Larry Eads and Keith Jones included one military-colored vehicle. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/08/web1_20210807_133137.jpg Display at Farm Days of bright red restored vintage Wheel Horse garden tractors at the recent Farm Days event. The display of Wheel Horses owned by Larry Eads and Keith Jones included one military-colored vehicle. Evelyn Long | For The Sentinel