Pole barn burns in Canaan Township

CANAAN TOWNSHIP — On Thursday, Aug. 5 at 4 p.m. the Mount Gilead Fire Department was dispatched to Road 67 in Canaan Township for the report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival a working fire was located in a 30-foot by 40-foot pole barn. Crews were able to contain the fire quickly and confine the fire to the building of origin.

There was one injury to a civilian reported and no injuries to firefighters, according to MGFD Chief Chad Swank.

The following agencies responded to the fire: Mount Gilead Fire, Cardington Fire, First consolidated Fire District, Elm Valley Fire District and Perry Congress Joint Fire District.

A pole barn caught fire Thursday on Road 67 in Canaan Township https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/08/web1_fire.jpg A pole barn caught fire Thursday on Road 67 in Canaan Township Courtesy photo |Mount Gilead Fire Department