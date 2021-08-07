Pole barn burns in Canaan Township

CANAAN TOWNSHIP — On Thursday, Aug. 5 at 4 p.m. the Mount Gilead Fire Department was dispatched to Road 67 in Canaan Township for the report of a structure fire.
Upon arrival a working fire was located in a 30-foot by 40-foot pole barn. Crews were able to contain the fire quickly and confine the fire to the building of origin.
There was one injury to a civilian reported and no injuries to firefighters, according to MGFD Chief Chad Swank.
The following agencies responded to the fire: Mount Gilead Fire, Cardington Fire, First consolidated Fire District, Elm Valley Fire District and Perry Congress Joint Fire District.