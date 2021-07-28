School nurses leadership group meets

CARDINGTON — Meeting for two days at the Bunker’s Mill Winery, were 17 members of the Board of Directors of the Ohio Association of School Nurses.

The summer retreat included a message from guest speaker Dr. Joseph Gestaldo, Infectious Disease Specialist with Ohio Health Network. The doctor made several television appearances during Governor Mike DeWine’s COVID briefings in 2020 and continues to give updates on Columbus news networks.

Kelly Wagner, president of the board, said “it was a really great time of renewal,” and she referencing the absence of the meeting last year due to COVID. “It was awesome to be together, the first time in 24 months.”

Each nurse present represents a different region, she said. “There are 20-25 on this board and 520 nurses belong to the association. “We meet four times a year,” said Wagner.

The purpose of this gathering was to do some team building as well as review our strategic plan and to work on our standing and strategic committees.”

The association represents 1,200-1,300 Ohio School Nurses “We have been working hard with lobbyists in Columbus who work on our behalf in the Ohio Legislature,” said Wagner, adding “we are currently lobbying for particular education for School Nurses.

“School nursing is a specialty practice of nursing and we’re the voice that keeps kids healthy, in school and ready to learn,” she said, and listed a few of the areas in which they work — vision and hearing screening, special education, diabetic care and insulin administration and managing other major medical conditions.

The two-day event included lunches on the Bunker’s Mill Winery patio; the first was a catered dinner from the Cardington Market and the second from Wagner’s Pork Farm.

“It was a great time of renewal, “ said Wagner, adding they will meet next in October.

Dr. Joseph Gestaldo, Infectious Disease Specialist with OhioHealth network, who was the featured speaker at the recent meeting of the board of directors of the Ohio Association of School Nurses held at Cardington. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/07/web1_Dr.-Gestaldo.jpg Dr. Joseph Gestaldo, Infectious Disease Specialist with OhioHealth network, who was the featured speaker at the recent meeting of the board of directors of the Ohio Association of School Nurses held at Cardington. Members of the board of directors of the Ohio Association of School Nurses who met at Bunkers Mill Winery in Cardington. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/07/web1_Nurses-at-Board-of-Directors-meeting.jpg Members of the board of directors of the Ohio Association of School Nurses who met at Bunkers Mill Winery in Cardington.