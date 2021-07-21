Farm Days returns; John Deere tractor featured

MOUNT GILEAD — The 32nd Morrow County Farm Days, absent last year, due to COVID-19 is returning this year with a full schedule that runs from Friday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 8.

Larry Welch, president of the Morrow County Antique Tractor and Equipment Association, Inc. sponsors and producers of the event, said, “There is a full schedule of events, beginning Friday when gates open at 10 a.m.”

“The John Deere tractor is the featured tractor and equipment, along with all makes hit and miss engines,” he said. There will be no antique tractor pulls this year.

There will be programs presented from the small stage, including a performance by Barefoot McCoy. Also performing will be the Spangler Sisters and the Country Travelers, a local popular singing group.

A church service will also be conducted from the small stage on Sunday morning with Sam L. Smith, country/Christian country singer.

The 4th Ohio Volunteer Infantry Co E. Civil War Living History group will set up a Civil War encampment at the site of the log cabin on Saturday and Sunday.

The grandstand will be the site of several events including the antique tractor parade featuring John Deere Tractors, the Lawn Mower demolition derby and pickup truck and car figure 8 races. The Morrow County Power Pulls will also be held at the Grandstand and the Slow Race will be held in the infield on Sunday.

There will be many events for children including a “cow milking” contest, a kid’s coloring contest, kids free face painting and kids free pumpkin vine railroad train rides.

The annual ladies skillet toss and men’s wrench toss will be held in the infield on Sunday. Scheduled that same afternoon is the pie bake off contest in the pavilion followed by the pie auction and the raffle drawing at the small stage.

The event winds up on Sunday with the antique tractor parade at the small stage.

Admission is $3 per person for those 12 years and older. The full schedule can be found on the association’s web site.

Officers with the association include Larry Welch, president; Todd Jenkins, vice president; Nissa Jenkins, secretary and Deb Osborne, treasurer.

Trustees for 2021 include Jim Carroll, Dave Broadwater, and Dick Poland. Trustees for 2022 are Jon Axthelm, Mack Shepard, Mike Squibb and Nick Gerasimof.

Farm Days officers are, first row, from left: Nick Gerasimof, Deb Osborne, Kathy Gerasimof, Nancy Welch, Nissa Jenkins. Mike Squibb and Dwight Murphy. Middle row: Mason Powell, John Powell, Jon Axthelm, Dave Broadwater, Larry Welch and Jim Carroll. Back row: Joel Seckel, Todd Jenkins, Jodee Seckel Wagner and William Jenkins is the youngster. The group surrounds a 1935 Model A antique John Deere tractor. This tractor was owned by Jeff Seckel, who passed away Feb.16, 2015. Two of his siblings, Jodee Seckel Wagner and Joel Seckel,both pictured, have continued to honor his memory and love for the Morrow County Tractor Association and Farm Days by continuing to keep the tractor running and transporting to events with the help of fellow member, John Powell. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/07/web1_FarmDays.jpg Farm Days officers are, first row, from left: Nick Gerasimof, Deb Osborne, Kathy Gerasimof, Nancy Welch, Nissa Jenkins. Mike Squibb and Dwight Murphy. Middle row: Mason Powell, John Powell, Jon Axthelm, Dave Broadwater, Larry Welch and Jim Carroll. Back row: Joel Seckel, Todd Jenkins, Jodee Seckel Wagner and William Jenkins is the youngster. The group surrounds a 1935 Model A antique John Deere tractor. This tractor was owned by Jeff Seckel, who passed away Feb.16, 2015. Two of his siblings, Jodee Seckel Wagner and Joel Seckel,both pictured, have continued to honor his memory and love for the Morrow County Tractor Association and Farm Days by continuing to keep the tractor running and transporting to events with the help of fellow member, John Powell. Courtesy photo | Valerie Mories