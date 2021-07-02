Hospital Auxiliary donates electrocardiogram machines

MOUNT GILEAD — Recently, Auxiliary Treasurer Nancy Reed presented a check for $16,000 to Morrow County Hospital for the purchase of two MAC 2000 electrocardiogram machines used to evaluate heart rhythms and abnormalities by recording the electrical signal from your heart.

This state-of-the-art equipment features updated artificial intelligence and technology, a bar code reader (for faster service and treatment), as well as the ability to acquire, print, store and transmit the electrical signal.

The hospital’s auxiliary of volunteers continues to host sales to help fund projects, such as the recent uniform sale and the upcoming Scioto Shoe Mart sale. These events go a long way to fund important purchases that the hospital needs.

Pictured is Brianna Corwin, Registered Respiratory Therapist, with one of the new MAC 2000 machines. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/07/web1_image003-1-.jpg Pictured is Brianna Corwin, Registered Respiratory Therapist, with one of the new MAC 2000 machines. Courtesy photo