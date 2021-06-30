MG Schools host summer meals for kids

MOUNT GILEAD — The Mount Gilead School District is hosting a summer meals program for children and families.

Director of Student Services Molly Clapper said families can receive five breakfasts, five lunches and gallons of milk for their children.

They can pick up meals behind the Mount Gilead High School at the cafeteria door on Tuesdays from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

“It is for all children no matter where they go to school or even if they are preschool children,” Clapper said.

Mount Gilead District Treasurer Tina Gabler emphasized that it is for any child under 18 years old. No registration is required for families and parents to pick up the meals.

Family members can pick up meals for children or children can pick up the meals. Grandparents can also pick up meals for grandchildren when parents are working.

Cafeteria worker Charisse Tobin said they gave out 129 meals last Tuesday and they were prepared to give 145 meals this week.

Gabler said the entire program is being funded by federal and state government dollars, with no cost to the district or to families.

Cafeteria workers Robin LaRoche and Bonnie Bostic load meals and milk for a family behind Mount Gilead High School.