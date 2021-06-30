Great White headlines Popcorn Festival entertainment

• Rumours, northeast ohio’s premier Fleetwood Mac tribute band, will kick off this year’s main stage entertainment Thursday, Sept. 9.

This year marks Rumours’ 24th year together since they began in 1997. They will rock Marion with many of your favorite Fleetwood Mac hits, as well as solo hits, from Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie.

The bands’ interests are deeply rooted in the history of Fleetwood Mac’s song archive. You can tell by their set list dating back into the Peter Green Era. They also delve into Stevie, Lindsey and Christine’s solo careers which span over 50 years. Come take a walk down memory lane with Rumours as they recreate the sights and sounds of these amazing singers, songwriters and musicians everyone loves.

• Eddie Nontgomery of Montgomery Gentry,will be taking the main stage Friday, Sept. 10.

Montgomery recently released “Outskirts,” a seven-song EP. With 20 plus charted singles, the Kentucky native has earned CMA, ACM, and GRAMMY awards and nominations with undeniable blue collar anthems like “Hell Yeah,” “My Town,” and “Hillbilly Shoes.” They’ve notched five No. 1 singles, “If You Ever Stop Loving Me,” “Something To Be Proud Of,” “Lucky Man,” “Back When I Knew It All” and “Roll With Me.”

They were inducted as Grand Ole Opry members in 2009 and were inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in 2015. Montgomery continues to record music and entertain audiences after Montgomery Gentry member and co-founder, Troy Gentry, died in a helicopter crash in September 2017.

• Great White, will wrap-up the main stage entertainment on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Since 1982, the Great White sound has captivated audiences worldwide with crushing blues-based guitar riffs and swagger that invokes an emotional high for anyone that listens. The band’s core writing team of Michael Lardie and Mark Kendall forged numerous hits over the years and when Audie Desbrow joined in 1985, the grooves hooked an amazing stride.

Their arsenal of songs include the Grammy nominated Best Hard Rock Performance hit, “Once Bitten, Twice Shy.” Great White has sold over 10 million albums worldwide, has six Top 100 billboard hits, nine Top 200 billboard albums, two platinum albums and clocked the top of MTV four times.

California-based Great White continues to tour worldwide; the band members are Kendall (guitar), Lardie (guitar, keyboards), Desbrow (drums), Scott Snyder (bass) and Mitch Malloy (vocals), who joined the band in July 2018.

All performances on the Festival’s main stage begin at 8:30 p.m. and are free of charge. A limited number of Kernel sponsorship seats are available for any of the Main Stage performances.

Visit www.popcornfestival.com or call 740-387-FEST.

Rumours https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/06/web1_Rumours.jpg Rumours Courtesy photos Eddie Montgomery https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/06/web1_Eddie-pic.jpg Eddie Montgomery Courtesy photos Great White https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/06/web1_Great-White-Photo-2018-1-.jpg Great White Courtesy photos