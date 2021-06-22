Winchell donates to Friends of Cardington, pool

CARDINGTON — Village resident Jackie Winchell represented the Morrow County Swim Club in 1968 when she served on the committee that acquired an FHA loan to fund the building of a new swimming pool in Cardington. Her position was so appropriate because swimming, especially its teaching, was near and dear to her.

When the Cardington Pool became a reality on Memorial Day, 1969, Jackie was there to teach swimming and she continued in that capacity until 1985. Every one of those years, Jackie could be found at the pool between Memorial Day and Labor Day patiently guiding a youngster in the motions of swimming. “She felt every child should know how to swim,” said her daughter, Char Osborn. Winchell was also the pool’s first manager.

As a result of her recent benevolent donation to Friends of Cardington, those lessons will continue to be available for children and others at the Cardington Swimming Pool. Winchell’s donation of $12,000 is split evenly between the Friends of Cardington, $6,000 and the Cardington Swimming pool, $6,000.

Wes Goodman, secretary of Friends of Cardington, said, “The Friends of Cardington are thrilled to use Jackie’s very generous gift to directly benefit and enrich the community she loves. It is a game changer for us. Not only does it mean we get to do more of the street fair and other events this year, it gives us the opportunity to make some investments in the future to ensure our community continues to thrive. We are blessed to have someone special like Jackie call our town ‘home.’ She is a true friend of Cardington.”

Lori Landon Vance, manager of the Cardington Swimming Pool for 13 years, said “The donation allows us to continue to offer swim lessons at an affordable price and a low student to guard ratio. We are also able to serve many special needs patrons one on one. As the Pool Manager for the last 13 years I would like to thank Jackie for the donation and we will be blessed to provide quality lessons for many more years.”

Pool Board President Bryan Seymour said, “I was surprised. It’s an honor to know someone cares about the recreational area of the pool. We are planning to use the money for swim lessons and it’s nice to know people care about kids in the community.”

Mayor Susie Peyton said, “Jackie’s generous donation to the rec board and Friends will provide new experiences for the youth of the village,” and Lea Maceyko, president of Friends of Cardington said “To me this is the result of action taken in a small town. We can all come together I love that people go out and help each other in the community.”

Speaking on behalf of her mother, her daughter said, “She is just happy to do this for the community.”

Shown, from left: Wes Goodman, secretary of Friends of Cardington, Cardington Mayor Susie Peyton, Rick Mitchell, Friends of Cardington member, Jackie Winchell, who made the donation to Friends and the swimming pool; LeAnne Gompf and Gene Gompf, Friends of Cardington members; and Mike and Kay Patterson, Friends of Cardington members. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/06/web1_Jackie-Winchell-and-Friends-of-Cardington.jpg Shown, from left: Wes Goodman, secretary of Friends of Cardington, Cardington Mayor Susie Peyton, Rick Mitchell, Friends of Cardington member, Jackie Winchell, who made the donation to Friends and the swimming pool; LeAnne Gompf and Gene Gompf, Friends of Cardington members; and Mike and Kay Patterson, Friends of Cardington members. Courtesy photo