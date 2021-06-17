C-L school board OKs strategic plan

CARDINGTON — Members of the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education met for a special meeting June 14, using the Zoom process.

The board approved the Strategic Plan presented by Superintendent Brian Petrie and board member Quinn Maceyko, following its review.

In other business:

• Approved the 2021-2022 school year calendar and the following service agreements: Fairfield County ESC, four installments of $9,375, for designing, providing and facilitating grant evaluation, data analysis and project management services.

• Additional scholarship awards of $1,500 each from the Margaret Miller Memorial Scholarship were approved for seniors Kyleigh Bonnette, Ashlee Tharp, Marlo Young and Tess Ruehrmund.

• The board approved the following donations: $40 from Greta Kanagy to the cross country and track teams for the purchase of a tent; flowers from Groovy Plants Ranch valued at $90 to the high school for a class beautification project; hand lotions from Candy Danforth to the elementary staff valued at $40 for staff appreciation; $150 for ice cream and chips to the elementary school staff for staff appreciation from an anonymous donor and $8,834 from the Strine family for the Kenneth and Louise Strine Memorial Scholarship.

• Classified contract modifications were approved for Betty Brandum, moving from bus driver to six hours per day bus aide and aide Heather Foltz, Linda Brininger, Shannon Claus, Diane Keefus and Jessica Keefus, each with varied hours as aides.

• Resignations were accepted from Darryle Moody, bus driver, and Brian Daniels, both effective May 28, 2021. Resignations from certified contract employees included Jennifer Kendjorsky-Korelic, elementary intervention, effective May 28, Janet Sedlacek, elementary third grade, effective June 28; Jordan Nelson, Middle School Social Worker, effective May 28, and Kathleen Scott high school math, effective July 31.

• Contracts were approved for Joshua Neff, music; Jackie Lancaster, elementary MTSS; Alyssa Musselman, MSELA; AnneMarie Newell and Nirakar Thakur, each high school math, and Kristen Kelly, elementary education, each on a one-year contract, and each with varied steps.

Carl Hardwick, Jr. was awarded a five year contract as facilities and operations manager, effective July 1. Also approved was a one year contract for Rachel West, bus driver, effective Fiscal Year 2022 and Michael Martin, custodian, effective June 14.

Overnight trips were approved for the Cardngton FFA, advisor Erin Wollett, to the FFA Camp Muskingum and to the officer retreat.

The board’s will meet Monday, June 28.