Marengo Park expansion under way

MARENGO — The Village Park is undergoing a facelift.

Mayor Austin Whited announced after obtaining a $19,264 recreational grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources in 2019, Village Council has elected to use the funds to improve the Village Park.

Whited said the grant will fund up to 75% of the project and matching funds are being contributed through volunteer labor and local donations.

Basketball court

The Village completed a community survey in 2016 prior to the initial development of the park and a basketball court was among the most popular amenities identified. This year’s improvements will include a new half-court adjacent to the community pavilion. The design will allow for the other half of the court to be added in the future, if the amenity proves to be popular and as additional funding is available.

Garden

Village Council was also excited to announce that a community garden will be added with plots available for rental by Village residents who find a shared facility attractive or otherwise don’t have a good spot to garden at their own residence.

Beyond a nice “green” addition to the park, the garden will be a financially sustainable program that will be funded through the plot rental fees and area donations.

Village Planner, Joe Clase, with Plan 4 Land, LLC, said, “The park is expected to be under construction for two to three months while these amenities are added.”

The village is seeking volunteers and donations to assist with the project.

Bricks

All volunteers and donations of $50 or more will be recognized at the ribbon-cutting event this summer. Donors of $150 will be recognized with a 4-inch by 8-inch engraved paver brick in the community garden area and donors of $500 or more will be recognized as a park sponsor along with a paver brick.

Clase indicated permanently installing engraved paver bricks in the park is a great way to show the value of donations and would be a great way for donors to advertise a local business, honor a loved one or place a memorial of a past loved one.

Those interested in contributing to the park either financially or with their time should contact Dana Kirk with Plan 4 Land, LLC at 833-752-6452 or email at dana@plan4land.net.

Contributions should be made payable to the “Village of Marengo” with “Park Improvements” listed in the memo area. All contributions are sought prior to July 1st to guarantee paver bricks are installed at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which is expected to be scheduled in late July.

