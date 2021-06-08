Swain honored by Mount Gilead

A letter of commendation and appreciation was given to Service Coordinator Bill Swain prior to Monday’s Mount Gilead village council meeting. He was commended for his “professional manner and leadership” the past 32 years. Mayor Jamie Brucker, left, presented Swain with his plaque.

A letter of commendation and appreciation was given to Service Coordinator Bill Swain prior to Monday’s Mount Gilead village council meeting. He was commended for his “professional manner and leadership” the past 32 years. Mayor Jamie Brucker, left, presented Swain with his plaque. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/06/web1_Swain-1.jpg A letter of commendation and appreciation was given to Service Coordinator Bill Swain prior to Monday’s Mount Gilead village council meeting. He was commended for his “professional manner and leadership” the past 32 years. Mayor Jamie Brucker, left, presented Swain with his plaque. Courtesy photo