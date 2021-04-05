Changes made to village’s spring clean-up

MOUNT GILEAD — The village spring clean-up for trash will be April 15, 16 and 17. Instead of curbside pickup, there will be trash bins located at the pool parking lot on Cherry Street.

The hours are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a village employee will be there to check for residency and assist if needed.

The following items will not be accepted: hazardous materials, tires, yard waste, metal and appliances. Mayor Jamie Brucker said the change in process is needed to increase efficiency in the collection process and keep trash from blowing into the streets.

In other business:

• The village is boosting its patriotism with the ordering of 10 new American flags and an equal number of Ohio flags for its flagpoles, village administrator Derek Allen reported to Village Council Monday night.

• The village signed a 36-month contract for natural gas for village facilities on March 25 with ENGIE Power and Gas LLC, based upon the recommendation of its energy consultant Northshore Energy.

• The recycle tipping carts are ordered and there is a 10-12 week lead time for delivery. The village also will assist in establishing an electronics collection center in Mount Gilead.

• Several of the dumpsters had floors rusted out and additional ones needed, so new ones were purchased.

• Ohio EPA conducted a sanitary survey of the water plant. The plant manager is addressing a couple of their recommendations.

• Police Chief Adam Lakey presented a March report and a quarterly report to council.

The department took 163 calls for service with 28 offense reports last month. A total of 30 speeding violations were issued during that time, as well as 21 drug-related and three OVI-related charges.

• Officer David Blanton has completed his field training.

• Jeff Cline was approved as a limited auxiliary officer to help with grant writing and administrative tasks. He formerly worked for the Marion Police Department.

• Fire Chief Chad Swank reported 30 calls over the past three weeks and 121 calls year-to-date compared with 86 at the same time last year. He said a cardiac monitor and other equipment recently arrived through the CARES act federal funding.

• Allen said work is being done to rebuild the concession stand for the ball parks this year after a pipe flooded and damaged the existing one.

• Council approved the annual fireworks display for Friday, July 2 at 9:45 p.m. with a rain date of Saturday, July 3.