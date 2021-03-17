Pillar Credit Union holds groundbreaking ceremony

MOUNT GILEAD — Pillar Credit Union broke ground on Friday, March 12, for their first branch here.

“This project has been in the works for many years,” said Pillar’s President and CEO, Vidya Iyengar, ”and we’re excited to bring the ‘banking built around you’ concept with exceptional service to this community.”

Approximately 20 people attended the brief outdoor ceremony including Tim Siegfried and Tim Abraham, Morrow County Commissioners; Joel Smythe, Executive Director of the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce, along with board members, staff, and friends of Pillar from the area.

The full-service branch located at 860 Meadow Drive is scheduled for completion by early fall of this year.

Marketing Manager Daniel Bradshaw shared a website where regular updates will be posted : pillarprogress.com. “We want people to join us on this journey,” he said. “They’ll be able to watch as the building goes up and get to know us better in the process.”

Founded in 1960, Pillar experienced significant growth over the last several years. They expanded their field of membership to include Morrow County in 2008, and added four more counties (Crawford, Wyandot, Richland, and Hancock) in 2018. Most recently, Pillar expanded and renovated their headquarters in Marion.

Pillar Credit Union helps hard-working people achieve their financial goals faster, a news release states.

They’re a federally insured financial institution with over $85 million in assets and over 9,000 members. Serving people in north central Ohio since 1960, Pillar offers a full range of financial products and services such as savings, checking, car loans, personal loans, home loans, as well as online and mobile access.

More information at www.pillarcu.com.

