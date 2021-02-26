Cardington-Lincoln sets kindergarten, preschool registration

Registration and screenings for Cardington-Lincoln kindergarten students entering school for the 2021-2022 school year will be held Tuesday, April 27, and Thursday, April 29. by appointment only.

Contact the elementary office at 419-864-6692 to schedule appointments.

Following are the kindergarten admission requirements and documents to bring to the registration appointment:

• Must be five years old by or before Aug. 1, 2021;

• Custodial parent or legal guardian must be present at registration/screening;

• Original birth certificate must be presented at registration along with any appropriate court or custody doc;

• Parent or legal guardian current driver’s license and or government issued ID;

• State immunization documentation (shot record) is required;

• Completed online registration, emergency medical and all other required forms (information will be given);

• Proof of residency, a utility bill such as water or electric (not a cable or cell phone bill) lease agreement or mortgage statement

All required documents must be presented at time of the appointment, if not provided we are unable to screen your child and you will be rescheduled for another date.

Preschool: Cardington-Lincoln is now enrolling preschool students for the 2021-22 school year. If your child will be at least three years old by Aug. 1, 2021, you reside in Cardington-Lincoln School District and you are interested in sending your child to preschool, call the elementary office at 419-864-6692 to schedule a screening appointment.

Screenings are currently being scheduled for March 24 and April 7. You must bring your child’s birth certificate, immunization records, parent/legal guardian

driver’s license/government issued photo ID, and proof of residence, (Must be utility bill, not cable), mortgage, or lease) to your appointment.

Appointments will take approximately 30 minutes, include a develop- mental check for your child and will allow you to learn about preschool options. Preschool is four days a week, either morning or afternoon

Priority for enrollment is given to students who are age four by Aug. 1, 2021.