More snow coming this week

Enjoy the sun and clear skies while you can, because it’s not expected to last.

Parts of north central Ohio will be under Winter Weather Advisories tonight through early Friday. The next storm is coming from the southwest.

Some light snow will roll into Morrow and Crawford counties overnight affecting southern Ohio sometime later this evening. Snow will pick up in Columbus in the middle of the night with light accumulations possible by Thursday morning.

Snow totals are predicted to be in the 1 to 3-inch range through Thursday night.

The good news?

Temperatures will be a little warmer on Thursday with highs near freezing. Behind that, we’ll see another blast of cold air with highs in the low to mid-20s on Friday and Saturday.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/02/web1_winter_weather_banner.jpg