Drive-up window added at Mount Gilead village hall

MOUNT GILEAD — The village recently received a grant through The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

A drive-up window was one item selected to better improve the quality of life for residents and promote a safer option during this time, village officials said.

It is now another option for those wishing to make a utility payment, pick up a permit, or any other business item you have with the village. “We do ask that this window only be used by vehicles for safety reasons. The main door still is open during business hours for walk in purposes.”

The after-hours deposit box is also still available.

This is a new process for both the user and the staff behind the window. The village asks for understanding as this process is introduced and the window began full service starting Nov. 9.

Village administrator Derek Allen told village council Monday night that CARES Act money also aided in putting in a new furnace in village hall.

Mayor Jamie Brucker said payroll and benefits for safety forces also were reimbursed with this federal funding. Another round of funding is expected this month.

• Fire Chief Chad Swank reported a busy time for his unit.

“We’ve had 31 calls since the last council meeting. We took three at one time Sunday and did so with no mutual aid,” he said.

The department is on pace to handle 430 calls for the year, the most since 2010.

• A brief update on the municipal pool was given.

“There is deterioration behind the stainless steel and the biggest void is the crease where it goes into the deep end,” Brucker said.

Allen said the pool is beyond being reparable and estimates for a new pool are $2.5 million.

It is possible that a countywide pool project could be undertaken, Brucker noted. He said that passage of the recreation levy this month allows for more improvements to the parks and recreation areas of the village.

Courtesy Photo