COSI Connects program visits MG Library

MOUNT GILEAD — Local K-8 students received 100 science nature kits that were distributed by COSI staff at the Mount Gilead Public Library Monday.

Library Director Melissa Kipp said the event went well.

“I love doing science programs with kids. This was a nice way to provide the kits to children,” said Kipp, who has done robotics projects with children at the library in past years.

The “Nature Kits” have hands on STEM activities that encourage inquiry driven learning. Some examples are: Animal Hide and Seek, Bird Watching and What’s a Watershed.

Morrow County Development Director Andy Ware said the connection with COSI was made and arranged through Commissioner Tom Whiston.

Whiston said he knows a COSI staff person and he’s delighted that COSI made the trip to here to distribute the kits.

Nature Kits, Space Kits and Water Kits are also available for children K-8th grade and can be purchased at the COSI website link: https://cosi.org/connects/kits/nature-kit.php

COSI staff distributed 100 Nature kits to Mount Gilead Students Monday. From left: Dylan Jones, Mayor Jamie Brucker, Charlotte Fletcher, Morrow County Commissioner Tom Whiston and Steve White from Center of Science and Industry (COSI) in Columbus. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/11/web1_COSI.jpg COSI staff distributed 100 Nature kits to Mount Gilead Students Monday. From left: Dylan Jones, Mayor Jamie Brucker, Charlotte Fletcher, Morrow County Commissioner Tom Whiston and Steve White from Center of Science and Industry (COSI) in Columbus. Courtesy Photo