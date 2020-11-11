Veterans Day tributes spark emotions

MOUNT GILEAD — Several tears were wiped away as taps were played at the ceremony by the courthouse to dedicate several bricks for local veterans. Veterans came forward to thank speaker Frank Hickman II for his words of appreciation for veterans’ service.

Sam Grimm came from Fort Wayne, Indiana, to remember his friend who served with him in Vietnam.

Veterans Day was founded as Armistice Day by President Woodrow Wilson in 1919. Ceremonies are held on the 11th day of the 11th month at the 11th hour to commemorate the sacrifice and service of World War I veterans on the date the war ended in 1918.

It’s now a day to show thanks to all veterans for their service to the country.

Although the weather was damp, the sun peaked through the clouds from time-to-time, while a small crowd gathered at all four corners of the square to see the wreaths lain at the monument and watch the color guard.

History Center display

The Vietnam War and veterans who served there are in a special display at the History Center on the Mount Gilead Square this month. Booklets commemorating the lives of Morrow County veterans killed in Vietnam include: Richard L. Bosworth, Dennis R. Hartpence, Gary D. Lyons, Phillip A. Moore and Ronald L. Taylor.

Patti Feustal is part of the History Center Curator Committee with Kevin Evans and Ellen McMurray. Feustal said their research and connections with local veterans and their families has deeply affected her life and outlook over the past few months.

“I look at the records of these young men and see that they were just youths. They were right out of high school,” said Feustal. “Working on this exhibit has deeply affected me.”

The Vietnam display will be at the History Center through November and can be seen when it is open on Sundays from 2-4 p.m. They welcome additional items and photos for the Vietnam display. Items can be loaned or donated to the History Center.

Veterans Day speaker Frank Hickman served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He thanked all the veterans for their service and read the oath that each enlisted person makes to "support and defend the Constitution of the United States." The Honor Guard and Firing Squad at Veterans Day observance on Wednesday. Members are from VFW Post 8054 and the AMVETS Post 87. Checking out the display at the Morrow County History Center are Dale Butts at left who served in in the U.S. Army in Vietnam in 1970 and Tim Sharrock who served in Germany during the Vietnam era from 1967-1969. Some of the veterans who received bricks at the courthouse memorial included Courtney Reeve, Burgess Castle, Sam Reeve, Mount Gilead Mayor Jamie Brucker, Melodie Conley for Harold Heacock, Sam Grimm who came from Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Speaker Frank Hickman II.