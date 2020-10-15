Story Time at Cardington-Lincoln Public Library

There’s nothing quite like the experience of listening to a story read live, with friends and new acquaintances your own age.

Children 3-5 years old will enjoy lively readings, creative crafts, and memorable rhymes and songs combined for a fun, educational experience in Story Time at the Cardington-Lincoln Public Library.

STEPS (Story Time Enhances Primary Skills) is specially designed to build six early literacy skills children need to learn to get them ready to learn to read. Story Time takes place in the library (with safety measures in place) every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. until May 13, 2021.

Whether you are looking for a valuable educational experience for your child or an in-person program that gets your family out of the house, you won’t want to miss Story Time with Mrs. Curren.

Mrs. Curren reading “Room on the Broom” by Julia Donaldson to children in Story Time. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/10/web1_storytime.jpg Mrs. Curren reading “Room on the Broom” by Julia Donaldson to children in Story Time. Courtesy Photo