Mount Gilead State Park approaches peak of color

Campers and Mount Gilead State Park visitors enjoyed sunshine and breezes as they biked, hiked and generally enjoyed beautiful fall weather last weekend.

Park hosts, Cheryl and Jake Frederick, said that the park campground has been full every weekend this summer since the park opened in May. Week days tend to be a little bit more open, but they have seen an increase in week day campers this year as well.

The usual park events like the Apple Butter festival have been cancelled, but campers and park volunteers have still been decorating and enjoying the great weather this summer and fall.

As you go around the campground it’s evident that lots of families are there with kids on skate boards, bikes and roller skates.

Jake said it’s the Fredericks first year as campground hosts and they appreciate the friendliness of Mount Gilead and park visitors. Cheryl has crafts and made a Halloween maze for the children to walk through.

The newest park addition is a circle for Gaga Ball by the playground near the camp store.

Mount Gilead State Park’s colors last weekend. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/10/web1_IMG_20201010_111418-Copy-1.jpg Mount Gilead State Park’s colors last weekend. Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel