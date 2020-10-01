Mount Gilead High School senior Turner Fitzpatrick said he had no idea who the person was asking him lots of questions as he worked in the Kroger produce department last month.

Fitzpatrick said the person asked him where something was in the store and he took him there and showed him what he was asking for.

A few days later Fitzpatrick’s produce supervisor told him he had won a $100 gift card and a special pen because he had a score of 100 percent from the Kroger “Mystery shopper.”

Fitzpatrick’s produce department supervisor, Julie Gompf, said the Kroger Mystery Shopper stops by about once a week to see how the store is doing and interview an employee undercover.

Gompf said the criteria for checking an employee includes: how they greet and acknowledge the shopper, how they answer questions and if they take the shopper to the location they are looking for or simply point. They also look for friendliness, if their area is in good order, if they thank the shopper and ask if they can help with anything else.

“Turner got 100 percent as his grade. He’s a good kid,” Gompf said and added that she has known Turner since he was in her daughter’s kindergarten class.

Fitzpatrick said he’s enjoyed working in produce and he’s now being trained to work at the cash register. His earnings are going to purchase the truck he drives to work. When he is finished with those payments, his plan is to save toward college.

He recently visited Kent State University and is making plans to attend there and major in the area of Integrated Health Studies. He said that major will help keep his options open in working in a health profession.

Now he is focused on finishing his senior year and playing football this fall and basketball in the winter.

He’s enjoyed the recognition from the Mystery Shopper program and wears the pen he received proudly on his apron at work.

