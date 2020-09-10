Marion Walk to end Alzheimer’s planned

MARION — Purple Alzheimer’s shirts will be seen all over Marion and Morrow counties on Oct. 3 as participants in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s show their support for Alzheimer’s research, care and support.

Registration is now open for this year’s Marion Walk to End Alzheimer’s. While the Alzheimer’s Association is not gathering a large crowd because of COVID-19 restrictions, participants are encouraged to walk individually or in small groups in their neighborhoods to join the movement.

Vince McGrail, Executive Director and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter, said, “The support from the community has grown each year and this year we wanted to find a safe way for those in Marion to continue coming together for this cause — even if apart. We already have more Walk teams signed up in Marion than last year and adding new teams each day.”

“People are excited to be able to represent their own neighborhoods to raise awareness and critical dollars for this cause,” he said.

This year’s Event Chair is Erin Foos, executive assistant at United Church Homes. Foos has been an integral part of the Marion Walk Committee for the past four years, helping to mobilize community members and local businesses to support this important movement. The goal is to raise $43,000.

Last year more than 250 people walked at The Ohio State University at Marion campus. This year the Walk Ceremony, with the traditional Promise Garden Ceremony, will occur at 9 a.m. and will be Livestreamed. The Ohio State University at Marion will be the site of the view-only Promise Garden location from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can go to act.alz.org/marionohio to register for the event.