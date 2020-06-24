Restart Plan begins for C-L schools

CARDINGTON — Superintendent Brian Petrie reviewed the preliminary Restart Plan presentation when the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education met Monday, June 22.

During the meeting, hosted by Zoom, Petrie gave a brief outline of the plan that will be composed of stakeholders from the district and community with the goal of presenting preliminary plans to parents and the community by July 15.

He said meetings will typically take place in the early evening and will be available by Zoom, if necessary. It will be divided into subcommittees based on the areas of strength and expertise of each stakeholder. He said he would prefer that task force meets three times before July 15.

After the preliminary plan is presented publicly on July 15, the task force will reconvene for the purpose of updating the plan every two weeks throughout the fall.

Those committees are Instruction and Activities, Operations and Quality Control, Health and Safety and Communications.

In other business:

• District Treasurer Jon Mason reported, “We are about to end the fiscal year this month on a positive note. However, we are anticipating some challenges for this next year. We know there will be cuts to our funding, we just don’t know how much yet. This makes it hard to plan for, especially not knowing how education will be delivered this coming fall.”

He noted the general appropriations/budget for fiscal 2020 is $12.5 million. All funds, he said, including grants and athletics is $15.5 million in appropriations.

Mason expressed gratitude to retiring assistant treasurer, Darla Hardwick, for her five years of dedicated service. Hardwick has agreed to help transition Ronny Wolford into the assistant treasurer role beginning July 1.

Wolford has served the district as EMIS Coordinator prior to this position. The rate of pay for Hardwick in her role as helping in the assistant treasurer position was established at $23.50 hourly.

• Established a scholarship fund by the CHS Class of 1970 and a Student Wellness Fund.

• Petrie thanked all from the district who helped serve 37,000 meals during this the Emergency Meal Program. This includes, the district employees, kitchen staff, aides and bus drivers.

He also described the summer meals program with River Valley and the shared services for next year. He noted a new HS reach in refrigerator costing $2,000, has been delivered. Summer meals are picked up on Mondays at the high school parking lot near the pool.

• Approved the following donations: $275 from the Class of 1955 to create a wall of framed pictures of the Middle School Class trips to Washington, DC; donation of Energy Kits and Solar Energy Toys to 7th grade science classes at an estimated cost of $2128 from AEP of Ohio and Columbia Gas of Ohio; a donation of $895 from St. John Lutheran Church for student lunchroom charges and a donation of $175 from the Class of 1964 in memory of Joan Cook for the second grade staff to use toward classroom purchases.

• Accepted the resignation of John Nippert, facilities and maintenance, effective June 30. Also accepted was the retirement of Katie Porteus, 5-12 librarian and English teacher, effective July 1. Petrie expressed appreciation to her for her work with the Media Center and the Book Club.

• The resignation of John Gillium, Middle School, was accepted effective June 5.

• Approved a memorandum of understanding for the teachers and administration to agree to revisit the coach’s supplemental pay if there are changes in the sports season.