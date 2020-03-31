MORROW COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

MARCH TRANSACTIONS

1400 County Road 170, Bennington Township, Darwin Denty to Daniel Stout, $82,000.

4860 Township Road 211, Bennington Township, Steward and Tiffany Squires to Storm and Kristen Stidam, $382,000.

2347 County Road 206, Chester Township, Gallogly Family Trust to Stanley and Jami Geisler, $140,000.

7524 State Route 95, Chester Township, Christopher and Delores Bower to Amy Ramirez, $345,000.

29 Sandusky St., Chesterville, Patty and Karen Roberts to Chester Lodge 238 Trustees, $2,200.

6362 County Road 100, Congress Township, Stephen Hobson and Brittany Perry to James and Lamara Ambler, $347,000.

Township Road 85, Congress Township, Samuel and Mattie Yoder to Floyd and Rebecca Yoder, $180,000.

Lot 179, Congress Township, Daniel Endrizzi to Caleb and Keisha Batlle, $2,500.

Lot 199, Congress Township, Anita Sanders to Tonya Hutchison, $5,000.

Lots 288-289, Congress Township Eugene and Linda Wells to Lucas and April Murry, $460,000.

Lot 232, Congress Township, Mitchell Rinehart to Jason Harnishfeger, $225,000.

4940 State Route 61, Gilead Township, Jereme and Sandra Mess to Elite Body Worx LLC, $275,000.

229 Lincoln Ave., Mount Gilead, Arthur and Andrea Miller to Kyle and Amanda Thompson, $143,000.

251 Lincoln Ave., Mount Gilead, William and Carolyn Matlak to Chad and Mikelann McCarty, $149,000.

254 N. Main St., Mount Gilead, Terra Mowry to Robert Ammerman, $111,998.

96 E. High St., Mount Gilead, Dax and Amanda Day to Sena Lyons, $69,500.

Township Road 179, Harmony Township, Tom Sampley to Jason and Leslie McCann, $44,000.

8004 County Road 40, North Bloomfield Township, Jeffrey and Cassondra Dixon to Robert W. Cover, $159,500.

4820 State Route 88, North Bloomfield Township, John Erkfitz to James and Roberta Conley, $12,500.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/03/web1_Home-sales.jpg

Source: Morrow County Auditor

Source: Morrow County Auditor