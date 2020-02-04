Morrow Drug Court honors 7 graduates

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Court of Common Pleas recently held its Substance Abuse Court Winter Graduation, where seven graduates were honored. The ceremony took place on Thursday, Jan. 30, in the Morrow County Courthouse’s south courtroom.

The Morrow County Substance Abuse Court, or Drug Court, has been in existence since 2002. Currently, the Court has four different dockets: Felony, Treatment-In-Lieu, Family, and Juvenile. All four Specialized Dockets are credentialed and certified through the Supreme Court of Ohio, and all are funded by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

Judge Robert C. Hickson, Jr. presides over the Treatment-In-Lieu, Family, and Juvenile dockets, while Judge Tom C. Elkin presides over the Felony docket. Each docket has a “treatment team” that includes a Judge, a Probation Officer, treatment providers, and, for the Family docket, a Children’s Services Caseworker.

Morrow County Court of Common Pleas Court Administrator Greg Thomas explained that Morrow County is very fortunate to have Drug Courts. Thomas stated, “It is completely up to the Judges if there is a Drug Court, as there is nothing mandating the Court to have specialized dockets.

“Many Courts throughout the state do not offer specialized dockets. Here in Morrow County, Judge Hickson and Judge Elkin are fully committed to combatting substance abuse and addiction through these specialized dockets.”

Morrow County typically holds two graduation ceremonies a year. This graduation, as in prior graduations, was attended by the Chester Arbor of the Gleaner Life Insurance Society (Gleaners). The Gleaners have become regulars at Drug Court graduations.

Thomas said, “They are huge supporters of the program and the graduates. Not only do they attend the graduations, they also donate delicious food and drinks for the ceremony. The Court is truly grateful for their kindness and generosity.”

Should you have questions or you are in need of information pertaining to the Morrow County Court of Common Pleas, contact Greg Thomas, Court Administrator, at 419-947-4515; ext. 2295.

