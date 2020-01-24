Fire strikes Marengo home

MARENGO — A single home structure on State Route 229 caught fire early Friday.

Central Ohio Joint Fire District from Centerburg responded to the call at 2:18 a.m.

Arson is not suspected and no one was injured. The family was alerted by their dog and managed to escape. The structure reportedly was heavily damaged.

Providing mutual aid were Morrow County EMS, Big Walnut Joint Fire District, Mount Gilead Fire and Mount Vernon Fire departments.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross North Central Ohio Chapter provided assistance for the immediate needs of two adults, such as temporary lodging, food and clothing as well as comfort kits of personal hygiene items.

“We’re deeply saddened for those who were impacted by this fire,” said Todd James, Executive Director, North Central Ohio Chapter. “As we continue to help them, we urge everyone to take steps to minimize the risk of a fire occurring in their home.”