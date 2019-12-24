Events

Jan. 3

Snow Much Fun at the Mount Gilead Public Library. Christmas break fun for grades K-5 with different stations featuring library programs: STEAM Punks, Lego Club, Tinker Time, and Crafts. Board games available to play. Offered twice during break. All are welcome for either one or both sessions.

Jan. 7

Homeschool Book Club, 1:15 p.m., Selover Public Library, Chesterville. Students of all ages welcome. This month’s theme is “All the Feels.” Call 419-768-3431 to register.

Jan. 10

Preschool Story Time, doors open 10:15 a.m., Selover Public Library, Chesterville. Join Miss Brielle for stories, songs, crafts, and fun. Repeats on Fridays.

Jan. 15

Chess club, 6-7 p.m., Selover Public Library, Chesterville. Open to all levels, ages 9+.

Jan. 16

Robotics for kids ages 10+, Level 1, Selover Public Library, Chesterville. First class is Jan. 16, from 6-7:30 p.m. Students attend all classes in the series to learn to build, drive, and program a robot, and end with a competition the last class on March 5. Registration required at selover.lib.oh.us/registration.

Meetings

Some may not occur during holidays.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Meetings are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, noon to 1 p.m., 920 Meadows Drive, Mount Gilead.

TOPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Monday evening at Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St. Use Center Street entrance. Weigh in time is from 4:30 to 5:15 and meeting is at 5:30 p.m.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

