Water bill assistance available

Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission (OHCAC) is announcing the 2019-2020 funding for water utility assistance currently available. Limited funding available. This assistance is made possible by funds made available through the Delaware County Foundation Del-Co Water Community Fund.

Benefits include: Up to $100 on a shut off notice or a new service deposit for water bills.

A disconnection notice is required to participate in funding. If disconnect is larger than $100, customer must pay the copay of the remaining balance before assistance.

The following items must be provided at the time of application: Past 30 days of income for all household members (12 months of income for seasonal, and 12 months of income for Self-Employment and most current 1040 tax transcript), Social Security numbers for all household members, proof of citizenship for all household members, utility bill with account number.

To make an appointment at The Morrow County OHCAC, call 419-946-2009. Eligible applicant’s total household income must be at or below 125% of the 2019 Federal Poverty guidelines: