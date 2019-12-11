Retiring board members honored at C-L

Three retiring members of the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education were commended for their 24 years of combined service by Superintendent Brian Petrie during the board’s final meeting of the year.

Troy Ruehrmund, who has served four years; Chuck Jones, 12 years; and Marilyn Davis, eight years; were complimented by Petrie.

“Troy has been a great supporter of the district. His involvement with community has been a help to me as he is a source of the events going on in the village helping us to work together.”

Referring to Jones, he said, “I can’t thank you enough for your support of our administration. He was and always will be a consistent voice dealing with issues in the district. He has a calm approach to the issues — and has been a champion of the good news in the district, a positive guiding light.

“Mrs. Davis has been involved with many community outreach programs at the elementary school and has a great understanding of the needs of our students and the community.”

The retiring members offered their parting comments.

Jones said, “It has been an honor to serve 12 years ; proud of the work the board has done. You always want to leave things better than you found them and I think they are better. We’ve had our ups and downs but I believe those times of adversity helped to get where we are today.

“I’m proud of the work this board has done and all of the members I worked with the past 12 years. My girls have been given a solid foundation in this system Everybody is doing their part. If I had it to do all over again,I’d send my girls right back to Cardington.”

Davis said, “I wish the new members success. You have a big job, thinking of the curriculum, staff and the students, that’s why we’re here — the students. I’ve enjoyed it.”

Ruehrmund added, “Twenty years ago when I graduated I never envisioned myself sitting on this side of the board. I’ve enjoyed these years working with the members and the district.” He noted his parents and grandparents had graduated from this school.

In other matters:

• The board approved a donation of $250 to the elementary LIFT program for their Christmas meal.

• Approved was a donation of a sports physical valued at $95 from McClelland Chiropractic to the Cardington-Lincoln Athletic Department.

• Mason said renewal for health insurance went “very well.” He also noted salaries are up.

• Petrie explained the Automated External Defibrilator Plan, which the board approved.

• Approved graduate Nicole M. Osborne through the Adult Education Diploma Program.

• The board will meet next on Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. Appointed president pro tem was Pat Clark and Jon Mason was named treasurer pro tem.

Cardington-Lincoln School Superintendent Brian Petrie with the three members of the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education whose retirement was honored during the board’s December meeting. From left are Petrie, board members Chuck Jones and Troy Ruehrmund and Marilyn Davis, who is seated. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/12/web1_Retiring-board-members.jpg Cardington-Lincoln School Superintendent Brian Petrie with the three members of the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education whose retirement was honored during the board’s December meeting. From left are Petrie, board members Chuck Jones and Troy Ruehrmund and Marilyn Davis, who is seated. Courtesy Photo | Quinn Maceyko