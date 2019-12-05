Share your Christmas memories

With Thanksgiving over, we turn our attention to Christmas.

It’s a time for faith, family and, of course, food. We are asking Sentinel readers to share their favorite Christmas memories.

Tell us what you remember about the holiday as a child or any favorite family traditions or foods to commemorate this Christmas season.

You may include a photo, if you have one, to share. You may send comments and/or photos to The Sentinel via email at aconchel@aimmediamidwest.com.

Some of those may be used in a story in print and online on Dec. 25.