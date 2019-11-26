Hospital holds food drive

Morrow County Hospital’s Rehab Department recently held a food drive to help fill up the food pantries of Morrow County. A lot of food was collected and donated. Five very full totes to be exact, valued at $600. Thanks to everyone who donated, including patients and employees at Morrow County Hospital.

