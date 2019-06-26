Northmor’s Top 10 standouts

According to the Merriam-Webster definition: A valedictorian is the student usually having the highest rank in a graduating class who delivers the valedictory address at the commencement exercises.

However, contrary to this definition, Northmor High School’s graduating class (of 71 seniors) made school history with a total of 10 valedictorians. Throughout their high school career, these valedictorians maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA while taking rigorous courses on and off campus.

While their academic achievements were very impressive, the valedictorians continued to be very involved in various sports, clubs, and organizations at Northmor. Their school involvement included: golf, volleyball, football, cross country, basketball, bowling, softball, baseball, track, Student Council, LEAD team, Youth Safety Council, FFA, National Honor Society, band and Knightsounds.

Many of these students excelled in their extra-curricular activities achieving state-level recognition.

The Class of 2019 valedictorians: Aaron Berg, Alyson Blunk, Christopher Bood, Elizabeth Mayton, Hunter Mills, Anthony Petulla, Isabelle Szulewski, Lillian Tate, Ryland Thomas and Brent White.

Congratulations on your many accomplishments and to your future successes.

Northmor's 10 valedictorians from 2019 graduation.

By Lisa Keddie Special To The Sentinel

Keddie is 7-12 math teacher, yearbook and senior class advisor at Northmor Local Schools.

