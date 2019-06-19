The following cases were determined in the June 17 session of Cardington Mayor’s Court:

Sherman T. Bayless, Caledonia, use of local streets, guilty, paid waiver.

Kathy Boggs, Mount Gilead, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Skye S. Mack, Mansfield, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Lisa M. Milne, Mount Gilead, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Kelsea Stimmell, Cardington, no operator’s license, stop sign violation guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Tamara Street, Fredericktown, speed 25 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Angel L. Webber, Delaware, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.