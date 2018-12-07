Troopers focused on impaired driving as holidays approach

MOUNT GILEAD — The Ohio State Highway Patrol remains committed to removing impaired drivers from Ohio’s roads before senseless tragedies occur.

During the first 10 months of 2018, troopers made 22,432 arrests for impaired driving resulting in 51 fewer OVI-related fatal crashes.

In 2017, there were 14,481 OVI-related crashes on Ohio roadways, killing 405 people and injuring 8,848 others. During that same period, troopers removed more than 27,000 impaired drivers from Ohio roadways. OVI-related crashes accounted for 35 percent of all fatal crashes in Ohio in 2017.

“We can’t fight the battle against impaired driving on our own – we need your commitment to make our roads safe,” said Lieutenant G. S. Grewal. “Everyone can help make our roads safer by planning ahead, designating a sober driver and insisting that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up.”

This year, troopers from the Mount Gilead Post have removed 427 impaired drivers from our roadways.

The public is encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists.