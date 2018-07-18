Mount Gilead Police calls

July 5-12

Threat made

A woman reported receiving a text message from someone saying he was going to take a large amount of pills in an attempt to kill himself. An officer spoke with him and he said he had no intention of harming himself, rather he was trying to get her attention.

Assault

A woman reported she was assaulted by someone she knew on Chartwell Street.

Person with gun

A resident of Westview Drive reported seeing a man dressed in black carrying a firearm on his side. A check of the area did not locate him.

Burglary

Highway Department superintendent reported someone broke into a storage building. There was no damage to the door and nothing was reported out of place.

Purse stolen

A woman reported her purse and its contents stolen from her vehicle while parked on Neal Avenue.

Vandalism

Pine Lakes Golf Club owners reported someone had vandalized and stolen a flag and flagpole from one of the holes. The suspect has not been located.

Neighbor complaint

A woman on West High Street was very upset saying her neighbors don’t like her. She was warned for disorderly conduct and advised to stop yelling and cursing at them.

Complaint made

Caller reported six people (three males and three females) engaging in sexual activity on top of a Delaware Street residence. Patrol was unable to find anyone.

Crash

A motorist traveling westbound on High Street when a vehicle going eastbound turned left into the path of the first vehicle, causing damage.

Noise complaint

A resident reported a loud party with possible fighting on South Delaware Street. Officer spoke with someone there about the music, advising him to turn it down.

Accident

Driver traveling east on West Marion Street/Arnold Lane struck a vehicle that turned in front of hers. The vehicle then bounced back and struck another vehicle stopped behind it.

Drunk

A Lee Street resident said her daughter was drunk and causing problems. Officer arrived, spoke with her and advised her to go to bed or she would be charged.

Woman arrested

Officer assisted a Morrow County Sheriff’s deputy on State Route 61 north where a woman was walking barefoot and calling for help. She was intoxicated and had left a vehicle after an argument with a boyfriend. She was taken to the Sheriff’s office to wait for a ride, but was then arrested for persistent disorderly conduct.

Theft charges

A woman was issued a summons for theft at Discount Drug Mart.

Scrap metal theft

Someone reported three people loading scrap metal at the former H.P.M. location on Marion Road. They were not permitted to be there and proceeded to unload the materials and left. A day later patrol noticed the pile of scrap metal was gone and alerted Marion County to watch for the suspected vehicle, a black Dodge Ram.

Warrant served

A man was served a misdemeanor warrant from mayor’s court on West High Street.

Kittens loose

A Chartwell Street resident reported her neighbor’s kittens coming onto her property and under her vehicle. Officer spoke to the owner about animals at large.