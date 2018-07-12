Vacation Bible School planned at St. John’s

JOHNSVILLE — A four-day Vacation Bible School will be conducted from Sunday, July 29 through Wednesday, Aug. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 6808 State Route 314, one mile south of Johnsville.

This program is for the entire family, ages four through adult, and will follow the theme, “Moose on the Loose,” with crafts, music and snacks. Each evening’s session will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The event will begin Sunday evening, July 29, at 5 p.m. when a family cookout will be held. The first VBS session will follow the meal and will conclude at 8:30 p.m. For information, contact Peggy Van Horn at 419-631-7837.