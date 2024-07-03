Street Fair draws crowd

Over 3,000 people flooded into downtown Cardington for its annual street fair this past weekend.
Events and activities began on Friday, June 28, with the Birds Eye View Circus and a roller skating rink with inflatables lined Park Avenue, while A Hard Day’s Night, a Beatles tribute band, took the main stage in the American Legion Park later that evening.
The Columbus Zoo appeared on Friday with a handful of animals. The American Legion Post #97 sponsored bingo in the park’s shelter house on both Friday and Saturday with the Cardington-Lincoln Alumni Association assisting Friday and the Tomorrow Center on Saturday.
Saturday, June 29, was kicked off with two more animal acts: Falconry Experience and Precious Pearl Dog Training. The Morrow County Chamber of Commerce sponsored the cornhole tournament for the afternoon. The Cardington-Lincoln Public Library held a scavenger hunt in the former skate park. The Cardington American Legion hosted the Marionaires Barbershop Chorus, and the band Parental Guidance performed during the day. The Cardington-Lincoln FFA Chapter sponsored putt-putt golf on Park Avenue and held its annual pie auction on the main stage. Street vendors lined Park Avenue and Second Street both days.
To close out the event, 7 Bridges, an Eagles tribute band, took the stage before fireworks were let off.
A special thanks to Friends of Cardington for coordinating the event and the following as sponsors: FC Bank, Open Road Renewables, Morrow County Hospital, Cardington CIC, Cardington Yutaka Technologies, WP Carpentry, Adalet, Consolidated Cooperative, Cardington Community Methodist Church, Judge Rob and Sharon Hickson Family, Edward Jones – Andy Bower, Don Wick Law Office, Grimm Farms, Suz-e-q’s, Creekside Farms, Lincoln Center Manufacturing, Lois Weaston – Deputy Registrar, First Federal Bank of Ohio, Cardington Chiropractic, Mathews Marathon, Todd Etgen Farms, Lubrication Specialties Incorporated, Pillar Credit Union, Hoffman Meats, Wigton Real Estate & Auction, Cardington Subway, Garverick Surveying, Cardington Home & Auto, Bunker’s Mill Winery, Dave Roush Heating & Cooling, Cardington Cafè, Maceyko Tax, Mid-Ohio Sanitation & Recycling, Tidy Tim’s Portable Restrooms, LeAnne Gompf – 21st Century Excellence Realty, Showplace Rent-to-Own, Cardington-Lincoln Public Library, Gompf Funeral Service, Pirates Cove Pizza & Subs, Audrey Jane’s Place and Morrow County Chamber of Commerce.
Quinn Maceyko is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.