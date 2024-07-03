The Cardington-Lincoln FFA Chapter held its annual pie auction on Saturday at the village’s annual street fair in conjunction with its alumni association. Over $4,000 was raised for the upcoming year’s events. A special thanks to Wes Wigton of Wigton Real Estate & Auction for donating his services and Morrow County Sheriff John Hinton and Cardington Mayor Troy Ruehrmund for assisting him; Cardington Volunteer Fire Department, Radel Farms, Kevin Mullins, Maceyko Lawn Care, Maceyko Tax, Dave Caulkins, Cardington Village Councilman Steve Burton, Don Wick, Jim and Vickie Ullom, Gary and Karen Goodman, “7 Bridges,” Wagner Farm Pork, Dan Kelly Stump Grinding, Randy Burns, Cardington Mayor Troy Ruehrmund, Wigton Real Estate & Auction, Sons of the American Legion Post #97, Crothers Family, Rose Mary Clinger, Townsend Family and Don Robinson. Quinn Maceyko | AIM Media Midwest

By Quinn Maceyko

For the Sentinel

