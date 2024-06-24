Swim team in pair of meets last week

The Mount Gilead swim team competed at Ontario Wednesday night, braving the heat to turn in a solid performance.

“Ontario has a huge team and an indoor pool, so recruiting is a breeze for them. It is easy for our kids to get intimidated or disheartened, but almost every swimmer improved their times and seemed to have fun!” exclaimed coach Dina Snow.

“I try to reassure the older ones that they just need to swim their own race because the Ontario high school team routinely advances to the state tournament in the winter,” Snow continued. “If we turn in some close races, we consider those a win!”

First place finishes: 11-12 girls medley relay (Hayden Combs, Trinity Robinson, Emma Marquis and Adylynn Brown); Carter Marquis, 25 free and 25 back; Lacey Haughn, 25 free; Adylynn Brown, 50 free; TJ Salyer, 25 back; Trinity Robinson, 50 back and 50 breast; Connor Robinson, 50 breast; and the 11-12 girls free relay(Brown, Addison Rabun, Marquis and Robinson).

Second place: 15-18 boys medley relay (Nate Rabun, Connor Robinson, Jaxon Tinch and Niles Bush); Connor Robinson, 100 IM; Niles Bush 100 IM; Harper Haughn, 25 free; Jackie Edwards, 25 free,25 fly and 25 back;; Paxton Colegrove, 25 free and 25 breast; Trinity Robinson, 50 free; Ben Griffith, 50 free and 50 back; ;Abby Griffith, 50 free, 100 free, 200 free; Nate Rabun, 50 free; Jaxon Tinch, 50 fly; Hudson Jenks, 25 breast; Chloe Bolton, 50 breast; the 9-10 boys free relay (Paxton Colegrove, Holden Jenks, Carter Marquis and TJ Salyer); the 15-18 girls free relay (Abby Griffith, Emma Bolton, Cassady Irwin and Kendall Neal); and the 15-18 boys free relay (Rabun, Robinson, Tinch and Bush).

Third place: 15-18 girls medley relay (Cassady Irwin, Kendall Neal, Abby Griffith, Camryn Travis); Emma Bolton, 100 IM; Holden Jenks, 25 free; Jaxon Tinch, 50 free; Lacey Haugh, 25 back and 25 breast; ; Paxton Colegrove, 25 back; Adylynn Brown, 50 back; Nate Rabun, 50 back; Kendall Neal, 50 breast; Niles Bush, 50 breast; and the 11-12 boys free relay (Ricky Edwards, Ben Griffith, Ethan Hanshaw and Brody Leffler).

The swimmers also competed at Upper Sandusky on Saturday.

“The team was greatly reduced due to the number of families on vacation,” according to coach Snow, ”but we still had a good time. Upper Sandusky is a fairly large team, and we just had too many events with unanswered points to win.”

Top finishes for MG:

First place: Brody Leffler, 50 breast; Carter Marquis, 25 free and 25 back; Emma Marquis, 50 fly; Kendall Neal, 50 free and 50 breast; Nate Rabun, 50 free; Connor Robinson, 100 IM, 50 fly and 50 breast; Trinity Robinson, 50 back and 50 breast; TJ Salyer, 25 back; and Jaxon Tinch, 50 fly.

Second place:Hailey Combs, 25 back; Jackie Edwards, 25 free, 25 fly and 25 back; Grave Ernsbergery, 50 breast; Cassidy Irwin, 100 free and 50 back; Hudson Jenks, 25 breast; Addison Rabun, 50 breast; Nate Rabun, 50 back; and Trinity Robinson, 50 free.

Third place: Hailey Combs, 25 free; Hayden Combs, 50 back; Ricky Edwards, 50 free; Grace Ernsberger, 50 free; Emma Marquis, 50 free; and Jaxon Tinch, 50 fly.

Top relay finishes:

First place: the 15-18 girls medley and free relay (Cassady Irwin, Kendall Neal, Kayla Young and Grace Ernsberger).

Second place: the 11-12 girls medley and free relay (Hayden Combs, Trinity Robinson, Emma Marquis and Addison Rabun).

Also scoring were the 9-10 boys free relay (Carter Marquis, Connor Tschudi, Holden Jenks and Evan Madeker); 11-12 boys free relay(Ethan Hanshaw, Ricky Edwards and Brody Leffler); and the 15-18 boys medley and free relays (Nate Rabun, Connor Robinson, Jaxon Tinch and Aaron Rabun).

The team will return to Upper Sandusky on Wednesday for a tri-meet including Marion and will finish the dual meet season with a meet at Willard on Saturday. The league championship will be held on July 13 in Loudonville.

Information received from Dina Snow.