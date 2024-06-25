HOJGA season continues at Marysville

Staff Report

Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association held the third tournament of its summer season on Wednesday, June 19, at Marysville Golf Club.

Logan Keller of Galion won the 16-18 boys’ class with a round of 70. It was his third win in as many tournaments. Also, Madison Gray shot 83 to take first in the 13-18 girls’ class, Clay Rogers of Wynford won the 13-15 boys’ class with a score of 78 and Adam Keller of Colonel Crawford won the nine-hole 12-and-under class by shooting 45.

Following are the complete results from the tournament.

16-18 boys

Logan Keller, 70

Parker Steffanni, 72

Dawson Hall, 75

Dylan Moore, 75

Kaden Ottley, 75

Dawson Manns, 76

Nathan McMullen, 77

Jaxon Jolliff, 78

Nolan Ludwig, 78

Wyatt Davis, 79

Miles Hall, 79

Jack Seckel, 81

Ethan Monroe, 82

Will Browning, 85

Alex Streich, 86

Noah Burke, 88

Hayden Foltz, 88

Arden Stansbery, 88

Carson Walker, 88

Logan Reynolds, 90

Seth Smith, 93

Jett Bowers, 105

Alex Schultz, 125

13-15 boys

Clay Rogers, 78

Liam Rhea, 84

Sam Snyder, 86

Jace Haunhorst, 87

Drew Thomas, 87

Bryant Berry, 89

Blake Gibson, 89

Evan Keller, 91

Grayson Keller, 93

Nolen West, 93

Matt Murphy, 94

Cullen Hart, 95

Jett Boyce, 99

Tucker Ludwig, 106

Christian Hart, 108

Alex Jolliff, 108

Briggs Leffler, 111

Jenson Stover, 112

12-and-under boys

Adam Keller, 45

Kolton Crider, 47

Gracie Curtis, 56

Bryce Bollenbaugh, 59

Raylan Carnes, 60

Miri Taylor, 60

Nathan Kirkham, 65

Keegan Starkey, 65

Oliver Wenzel, 66

Cohen Sisler, 68

Madi Curtis, 69

13-18 girls

Madison Gray, 83

Maura Murphy, 84

Maddie Murphy, 89

Olivia Ross, 96

Anna Songer, 106

Emery Gorenflo, 111

Kylie Simpson, 111

Reese Hunt, 140

