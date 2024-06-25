HOJGA season continues at Marysville

Staff Report
Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association held the third tournament of its summer season on Wednesday, June 19, at Marysville Golf Club.
Logan Keller of Galion won the 16-18 boys’ class with a round of 70. It was his third win in as many tournaments. Also, Madison Gray shot 83 to take first in the 13-18 girls’ class, Clay Rogers of Wynford won the 13-15 boys’ class with a score of 78 and Adam Keller of Colonel Crawford won the nine-hole 12-and-under class by shooting 45.
Following are the complete results from the tournament.
16-18 boys
Logan Keller, 70
Parker Steffanni, 72
Dawson Hall, 75
Dylan Moore, 75
Kaden Ottley, 75
Dawson Manns, 76
Nathan McMullen, 77
Jaxon Jolliff, 78
Nolan Ludwig, 78
Wyatt Davis, 79
Miles Hall, 79
Jack Seckel, 81
Ethan Monroe, 82
Will Browning, 85
Alex Streich, 86
Noah Burke, 88
Hayden Foltz, 88
Arden Stansbery, 88
Carson Walker, 88
Logan Reynolds, 90
Seth Smith, 93
Jett Bowers, 105
Alex Schultz, 125
13-15 boys
Clay Rogers, 78
Liam Rhea, 84
Sam Snyder, 86
Jace Haunhorst, 87
Drew Thomas, 87
Bryant Berry, 89
Blake Gibson, 89
Evan Keller, 91
Grayson Keller, 93
Nolen West, 93
Matt Murphy, 94
Cullen Hart, 95
Jett Boyce, 99
Tucker Ludwig, 106
Christian Hart, 108
Alex Jolliff, 108
Briggs Leffler, 111
Jenson Stover, 112
12-and-under boys
Adam Keller, 45
Kolton Crider, 47
Gracie Curtis, 56
Bryce Bollenbaugh, 59
Raylan Carnes, 60
Miri Taylor, 60
Nathan Kirkham, 65
Keegan Starkey, 65
Oliver Wenzel, 66
Cohen Sisler, 68
Madi Curtis, 69
13-18 girls
Madison Gray, 83
Maura Murphy, 84
Maddie Murphy, 89
Olivia Ross, 96
Anna Songer, 106
Emery Gorenflo, 111
Kylie Simpson, 111
Reese Hunt, 140
Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS