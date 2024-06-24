New divisions announced for teams

The OHSAA recently announced divisional assignments for fall and winter sports, with there being a lot of changes.

In many team sports during those seasons, the number of divisions has been increased based on the number of schools offering those sports. In the fall, both boys’ and girls’ soccer will have five divisions and volleyball will have seven. During the winter season, both boys’ and girls’ basketball will now have seven divisions, as well.

Football remains with seven divisions. After competing in Region 18 of Division V last year, Highland will move up to Division IV, where they will participate in Region 15. Nothing will change for the other three Morrow County programs, as Cardington, Mount Gilead and Northmor all will remain in Divsiion VI, Region 23.

For soccer, both Highland’s boys’ and girls’ teams will compete as members of Division IV.

Highland will now be a Division IV volleyball team. Northmor will compete in Division V and both Cardington and Mount Gilead will play in the Division VI postseason.

Nothing will change in cross country, with Highland still being Division II on both the boys’ and girls’ side and the other three schools being Division III.

The girls’ golf teams for Highland and Northmor will both remain in Division II. For boys’ golf, Highland remains in Division II, while everyone else will be in Division III.

For girls’ basketball, Highland will compete as a member of Division V, as will Northmor. Cardington and Mount Gilead both will be in Division VI.

Highland will be in Division IV for boys’ basketball. Mount Gilead is in Division V and both Northmor and Cardington will play in Division VI.

In boys’ wrestling, Highland remains in Division II, while the other schools will all be in Division III. There is only one division for girls’ wrestling.

All local bowling teams will compete in Division II. Also in Division II will be the Mount Gilead swimming teams.

