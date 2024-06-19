Event hopes to boost wellness volunteers

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging (AAA5) is excited to announce its upcoming Lunch and Learn event to encourage individuals to sign up for the Area Agency on Aging wellness coach volunteer program. This event, open to all ages, professions, and life stages, will take place on Friday, July 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario at the Hawkins Conference Center, offering in-person attendees a complimentary lunch and insights into the benefits of volunteering for the agency’s wellness classes (Active Living Every Day, Diabetes Empowerment Education Program, Matter of Balance, Tai Chi, and Stepping On).

If you are or know of an individual who enjoys teaching others, public speaking, health and wellness, and wants to make an impact in their community, this lunch and learn is for you.

The Lunch and Learn session will feature a presentation on the benefits of volunteering by Emily Bailey, RD, CSSC, LD, NASM, and AccelWELL coach. Attendees will also have the opportunity to gain firsthand knowledge from a current volunteer for the agency who will share their experiences.

Moreover, the event will provide information and education about the wellness classes and coach program, sharing the impactful role volunteers play in improving the lives of older adults. Participants will also gain an understanding of the potential impact on organizations and their communities when individuals volunteer their time and expertise.

While this event will primarily be held in person, options for virtual attendance will be available for those unable to join physically. Attending this event does not commit individuals to coaching but serves as an informative session to explore the possibilities of volunteering.

Registration for the event is required. To register or for additional questions, please contact Karen Hagerman at [email protected] or register by phone at 567-247-6487. Please indicate if you are interested in the virtual option.

Don’t miss out on this exceptional opportunity to make a meaningful impact in your community while representing your healthcare entity or community organization. Join us at the AAA5 Lunch and Learn event to learn more about becoming a wellness coach volunteer.

Submitted by the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging.