Mount Gilead BOE hears optimistic financial forecast

The Mount Gilead Exempted Village Schools Board of Education recently recognized All-Ohio athletes. Pictured (left to right) are board members Vanessa Gingerich and Brandie Salisbury, Hayden Krinn (football), Cam Vickers (football), Parker Bartlett (cross country), Owen Hershner (cross country), Faith White (basketball), Will Baker (cross country), and board members Amanda Staley (in front,) Mike Sayers, and Matt Griffith. Courtesy | Mount Gilead Exempted Village Schools

Mount Gilead Exempted Village Schools Treasurer Tina Gabler presented a detailed five-year financial forecast at the May 21 school board meeting.

With the full reappraisal of property by the state in 2023, the school district’s increase of real estate property tax in 2024 over the previous year was $767,825 or approximately 20% over 2023.

Gabler noted property values are up not only in Morrow County, but all over the state. She gave the main reason for this increase in value due to the demand in housing being greater than supply. Appraisals were done by the county auditor’s appraisers.

The permanent .75% income tax collection actually decreased $22,035 over the previous year, but with the increase in property valuation, the state funding will decrease by $295,064 next year. All other revenue, which includes revenue from other districts and interest on investments is trending $175,343 more than projected.

As Gabler listed expenses from salaries, benefits, services (utilities, water), supplies and materials, the expenses were less than projected last fall. Purchased services were trending $382,173 less than projected. One exception in expenses was capital outlay, which is trending $54,705 more than projected. That outlay included band equipment and band uniforms, student Chromebooks and updating district cameras.

After income is calculated and expenses subtracted, the spring May forecast cash balance is $6,598,875 with 142 days cash anticipated. The five-year projection without the additional .75% tax revenue is at 102 days cash with an unreserved cash balance of $4,466,284 in fiscal year 2028.

The board discussed the forecast and agreed it will be good to study Gabler’s report before deciding whether to put the .75 traditional income tax on the ballot.

The board approved permanent appropriations and approved the transfer of $2,500,000 from the General Fund to the Capital Projects Fund.

In other business:

• A one-year contract was approved for Kathleen Griffith at Park Avenue Elementary.

• The following individuals were approved for the 2024-2025 school year: Perry Devlin, high school science teacher; Hanna Hashman, high school jog teacher; Logan Kazelman, Park Avenue Elementary teacher; Alexis Kuhn, Park Avenue Elementary teacher; and Jake Hayes, van driver.

• Brooklyn Gebhardt was employed for the Chief’s Club/SACC summer program.

• A supplemental contract was approved for Lauren Heffelfinger as spelling bee advisor.

• Administrative three-year contracts were approved for Jack Bault, athletic director/assistant high school principal; Lorena Boller, transportation coordinator; Molly Clapper, director of student services; and Clay Grube, middle school principal.

• An administrative two-year contract for Deb Clauss was voted down.

• The first reading of board policy on cellphone use by students was voted down. Superintendent Zack Howard said a cellphone policy will now be required for all school districts by the state. Board members Vanessa Gingerich and Brandie Salisbury had suggestions for modifying the board policy as it was read. The board will ask for input and opinions concerning cellphones in the school from teachers, parents, the board and community.

• The board approved the Ttreasurer’s contract addendum Feb. 2, 2021-July 31, 2025 and treasurer’s contract Aug, 1, 2025 to July 31, 2029.

• The PTO report was given by Rosemary Kirkpatrick. Officers for 2024-2025 are President Lori Levering, Vice President Stacey Floro, Secretary Rosemary Kirkpatrick and Treasurer Erin Whipple.

• Jessica Trainer reported for Athletic Boosters that two $1,000 scholarships were given to Colin Gabriel and Aubrey Thomas. The golf outing will be July 27.

• Kenny Hollingsworth reported they are waiting for the new band uniforms.

• The Tri-Rivers report was given by Kieth Rogers. Two Mount Gilead students will be attending the USA Skills Competition.

The next MGEVS Board of Education meeting will by June 18 at 7 p.m.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel. She can be reached at [email protected].