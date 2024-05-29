Highland, Northmor BB teams tune up for regional contests

Staff Report

Highland picked up its 27th win of the year in baseball against three losses when they defeated host Hillsdale 7-5 in a non-league game Tuesday.

The team scored four in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth to overcome a 5-1 deficit in the contest. Jayden Collins had a double in the game, while Evan Johnson added three singles and both Kort Sears and Zach Church had two singles each.

Church also earned the win. He, Collins, Sears, Hayden Kline, Jace Brooks and Drew Altizer combined to strike out eight, walk three and give up five hits.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor suffered a 5-4 loss at Clear Fork in a regular season tune-up for their regional contest against Russia.

In the Tuesday game, the Golden Knights gave up three runs in the seventh inning after leading most of the way. Drew Hammond had a triple and single for the team, while Trevor Brubaker added a double.

Jack Bowdre suffered the loss in relief. He, Cole Cuffman, Hammond, Brubaker, Bryce Cooper and Ethan Hinton all pitched in the contest, combining for five strikeouts and as many walks, while giving up seven hits.

