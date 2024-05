Boy Scouts from Troop 56 salute after laying wreaths at the Civil War memorial in Rivercliff Cemetery, Mount Gilead, while emcee Tim Sharrock stands at attention. Alberta Stojkovic | AIM Media Midwest Boy Scouts and their leaders from Troop 56 in Mount Gilead lead the Mount Gilead High School Marching Band in the Memorial Day Parade Monday. Alberta Stojkovic | AIM Media Midwest

Boy Scouts from Troop 56 salute after laying wreaths at the Civil War memorial in Rivercliff Cemetery, Mount Gilead, while emcee Tim Sharrock stands at attention.

Boy Scouts and their leaders from Troop 56 in Mount Gilead lead the Mount Gilead High School Marching Band in the Memorial Day Parade Monday.