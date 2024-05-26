MG, Northmor, Highland send athletes to state

Parker Bartlett (r) and Will Baker of Mount Gilead both qualified for the state track and field meet in the 3200, with Baker also moving on in the 1600. Ryan Lehman, pictured running in the 800 on Friday, advanced to the state track and field meet as part of Northmor’s 3200-meter relay. Natalie Hunter placed in the pole vault at regionals for the Northmor girls’ track and field team. Kimberly Staley runs in the 3200 for Mount Gilead at the Division III regional track and field meet.

The Mount Gilead boys’ track and field team finished in a tie for third in the Division III regional meet hosted by Heath on Wednesday and Friday.

The Indians advanced a number of athletes to the upcoming state meet in the process, with Will Baker moving on in a pair of events. Baker claimed second in the 1600 with a time of 4:19.34 and also was third in the 3200 with a time of 9:34.58. Wyatt Mowry also made it to state by taking fourth in the 300-meter hurdles in 40.68 and Parker Bartlett claimed one of the two wild card spots in the 3200 after taking fifth place with a time of 9:38.06.

The team also got one relay to the state meet, as the 800-meter quartet of Jonathan Miller, Logan High, Collin Gabrtiel and Quade Harris qualified. They placed fourth in 1:31.92.

A number of other athletes earned points for the team. High was seventh in the 200 and eighth in the 100 for the Indians, while the team’s 1600 meter relay (Gabriel, Miller, Harris and Baker) took seventh and the 3200-meter relay (Owen Hershner, Liam Stalnaker, Bartlett and Baker) also was seventh.

Harris also ran in the preliminary heats of the 400, while Joey Baldwin competed in the shot put.

In the girls’ meet, Mount Gilead was led by a fifth-place finish from the 400-meter relay team of Mackenzie Mosher, Natalie Waugh, Faith White and Danielle Pohlkotte. Unfortunately, they would not secure one of the wild card spots in the state meet.

Abby Leonhard competed in the discus for the team, while Kimberly Staley ran in the 3200.

Northmor Golden Knights

Two individuals and one relay advanced to the Division III track and field meet from Northmor out of the Heath regional.

Cowin Becker took third in the 400 with a time of 49.57. He also earned a wild card in the long jump after placing fifth with a top effort of 21-6.75”. Cade Miracle advanced in the pole vault due to placing fourth after clearing 12’8”. Also moving on with a wild card berth was the 3200-meter relay team of Ryan Lehman, David Blunk, Griffin Healea and Levi Hunter. They took fifth in 8:12.22.

Hunter barely missed out on a trip to the state meet in the pole vault. He took fifth place in the event, but didn’t get a wild card. Ethan Amens placed seventh in the 300 hurdles for the Golden Knights.

Lehman also competed in the 800, while the quartet of Bo Landin, Hunter, Amens and Becker ran in the 800-meter relay prelims and Becker, Lehman, Landin and Healea also ran in the 1600-meter relay prelims.

In the girls’ meet, Natalie Hunter finished her season by placing sixth in the pole vault.

Highland Scots

Highland’s Camryn Miller will run in the Division II state track and field meet.

Miller moved on to state by placing fourth in the regional meet hosted by Lexington on Thursday and Saturday. Her time was 11:33.32.

She also competed with Kindylle Mallow, Reagan Maibach and Riley Matthews in the 3200-meter relay, but that team did not place. Also competing for the Lady Scots was Kynzie Green in the discus.

For the boys’ team, Ladon Hayes participated in both the shot put and discus. Toby Rogers also ran in the prelims of the 300-meter hurdles.

