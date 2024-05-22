Trash Bash raffle winners announced

Morrow County’s Trash Bash Total Solar Eclipse helped to build a community of care during April’s litter pick-up. Since 2020 and due to the COVID years, Morrow County’s annual litter pick-up has dropped in participation, resulting in yearly averages of 353 volunteers cleaning up 89 miles of road.

In 2023, 3,464 pounds of trash were picked up, and 491 pounds of recyclables. So far in 2024, 4,395 pounds of trash and 1,059 pounds of recyclables have been collected by 484 volunteers. Approximately 83 miles of road have been cleaned as well as 30 public spaces. Not all the numbers are in yet.

Trash Bash is still in full swing. The season ends June 2. To help with the beautification of Morrow County, please call 419-946-6400. Prizes are still being awarded to participating 4-H clubs.

Current winners of the 2024 Trash Bash Total Solar Eclipse raffle include Barbara Patterson, Michelangelo Ferretti, and Lauri Lovell. They received a recycling travel set. Shelly Adkins and Martha Wall received Groovy Plants gift card sets. Jean Smith won the pollinator house and kitchen counter composter. Jean Smith won the Groovy Plants Ranch plant gardening set. Finally, the Mt. Gilead State Park won the June billboard. Be on the lookout for it! It will be located at State Rt 95, near Interstate 71.

Winners were randomly picked by the Morrow County Board of Commissioners and the board members of Keep Morrow County Beautiful.

In addition to these winners, 400 litter kits found their way into the willing arms of dedicated community volunteers, and several participants received cash prizes, McDonald’s gift cards, and more during their 2024 Trash Bash experience. And don’t forget, Morrow County wins when roads are free of litter.

If you are looking to give back to the community but are unable to participate in Trash Bash 2024, consider participating in our Community First Project – Plant in a Boot with Groovy Plants Ranch on June 8 at 11 a.m. Please call 419-946-6400 for details or check out the webpage at morrowcountyohio.gov/recycling.

Submitted by Morrow County Recycling and Keep Morrow County Beautiful.