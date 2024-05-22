Selover Library to provide free summer meals

Selover Library staff members Alan Wall, Connie Henthorn, Lindsay Starcher, and Allyson Colley are ready to provide meals for kids this summer. Courtesy | Selover Public Library

CHESTERVILLE — With summer right around the corner, it’s time to think about keeping children healthy while school is out. This summer, Selover Public Library will be providing free lunches to children.

Selover Library will be distributing grab-and-go bags containing five shelf-stable meals per week, per child. There are no income requirements or advanced registration. Anyone age 18 or younger may receive lunches.

“This will be our third year distributing free meals to the kids in our community,” said Selover Library Director Martha Wall. “With the cost of groceries, this program helps families stretch their paychecks a little further while the kids are home over the summer. Picking up a week’s worth of lunches goes right along with picking out a week’s worth of books and Summer Reading prizes when our families visit.”

To receive free lunches, children can visit Selover Library any time during open hours Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meal distribution begins June 4, and children must be present to pick up meals.

For more information, visit seloverlibrary.org or call the library at 419-768-3431.

The library is located at 31 State Route 95 W. in Chesterville.

Each year, the United States Department of Agriculture partners with local organizations like libraries to provide free meals to children when school is out for the summer. These meals are part of the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), with lunch at Selover Library sponsored by the Children’s Hunger Alliance.