On Tuesday, Highland clinched at least a share of the MOAC baseball crown by shutting out Ontario 3-0 at home.

The Scots scored once in the first inning and twice in the third as Kort Sears shut out the Warriors. He struck out seven and walked two in pitching a three-hitter. Sears also collected two singles, as did both Hayden Kline and Jace Brooks.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead picked up a 2-0 decision over Granville Christian Academy at home on Tuesday.

The Indians got a double and single from Wyatt Young in the game, while Cameron Vickers added a pair of singles. Gage Baker went the distance to earn the win. He pitched a three-hitter, striking out seven and walking two in the game.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor suffered a 3-0 loss at East Knox on Tuesday that clinched the KMAC baseball title for the Bulldogs.

The Golden Knights were held to four singles in the game. Drew Hammond suffered the loss. He and Grant Bentley combined to give up four hits and five walks, while striking out seven.

